STRABAG signs deal to acquire Iași-based construction company in Romania

Austrian construction group STRABAG SE has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares of Romanian construction company DAROCONSTRUCT SRL, which is headquartered in Iași. The transaction is part of the group’s strategy to expand its presence in Romania.

The deal, which is subject to customary regulatory approvals, is expected to close in the second half of 2026.

DAROCONSTRUCT was founded in 2005 and operates in building construction, road infrastructure, bridges, and utility networks. The company generated revenue of approximately RON 70 million in 2025 and employs around 400 people.

According to STRABAG, the acquisition will strengthen its execution capacity and regional footprint while allowing it to benefit from DAROCONSTRUCT's local expertise and established client relationships.

“At STRABAG, we believe that sustainable growth is built on strong local teams and long-term partnerships. DAROCONSTRUCT has earned a solid position in Eastern Romania through the quality of its work and the commitment of its people. We see this planned acquisition as an investment in local expertise, additional execution capacity, and the continued development of our business in Romania," said Herbert Schuster, Strategic Integration Officer at STRABAG Romania.

Company representatives described Romania as one of its key growth markets in Southeastern Europe, citing continued investments in transport infrastructure, urban development and projects financed through European Union funding programs as drivers of long-term opportunities in the construction sector.

STRABAG has operated in Romania since 1991 and established its headquarters in Bucharest in 1994. The company is active across all major construction sectors, including transport infrastructure, building construction, civil engineering, environmental projects, and energy infrastructure.

STRABAG Romania generated an output volume of EUR 510.2 million in 2025 and employed approximately 2,500 people, strengthening its position among the country's largest construction companies.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)