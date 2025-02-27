Romanian authorities unveil plan to revamp park near famous Bran Castle

The authorities in Bran, central Romania, recently revealed a plan to transform the central park into an attractive spot for leisure activities that would benefit from the proximity to the small community's famous castle.

A specialized design firm has been contracted to modernize the park, and has already begun the process of obtaining approvals for the technical documentation. Additionally, the designers have created a 3D simulation of the planned renovations.

"The project involves the rehabilitation of existing green spaces, the enhancement of existing vegetation, pruning and replacing tall and low plants that are in an advanced state of decay and pose a risk to visitors, the installation of an entrance gate to the park, and the restoration of the green enclosure to harmonize the area and highlight the [Castle],” states the documentation prepared by the designers at Maple Design, cited by BizBrasov.

The designing firm also proposed the construction of a pavilion for organizing cultural and artistic activities, along with a small square.

“The existing statues will be relocated to better showcase them. We will also propose the installation of modern standard urban furniture," the same source mentions.

The project also proposes redirecting pedestrian traffic from DN 73 towards the park. Currently, pedestrians coming from the parking lot are forced to walk on the roadway of DN 73, as there is no sidewalk to accommodate them. The proposed solution includes a sidewalk at the roadway level to safely direct pedestrians from the parking lot to the park.

The proposed project has not yet been approved by the Zonal Commission for the Protection of Historical Monuments, which is reviewing it due to its location in a historical protection zone.

Around a million tourists visit the Bran Castle each year, mainly attracted to its legends about Count Dracula.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Sorin Colac | Dreamstime.com)