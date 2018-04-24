Pizza vending machine installed in Western Romania city

The first Let’s Pizza vending machine in Timisoara, in Western Romania, was installed in the city’s 700 market. It was the idea of Elena Bumbea, one of the city’s inhabitants, who bought the machine from Croatia, local Adevarul reported.

The vending machine makes fresh pizza from scratch in just a few minutes. It makes free types of pizza, namely salami picante, bacon, ham and mix cheese, and a pizza costs RON 15.

A total of 70 pizzas were sold in the first evening after the machine was installed.

(Opening photo: Let’s Pizza Romania on Facebook)