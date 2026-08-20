Romania's first Silent Reading Party aboard a train to take place on Bucharest-Constanța route

Romania's first Silent Reading Party aboard a train is set to take place on August 22 on the Bucharest–Constanța route.

The event, organized by the Cărturești Foundation, is part of the national “Movement for Reading” program. The train leaves Bucharest’s North Railway Station at 12:52 PM, according to Radio Constanta.

Participants will have 60 minutes of quiet reading, during which mobile phones will be put aside. During the trip, they will also meet with the organizing team from the Cărturești Foundation, writer Adrian G. Romila, and Georgiana Gilescu, coordinator of the Library on the Train project.

Upon arrival in Constanța, the experience will continue with a literary tour guided by writer Adrian G. Romila, who will present the city’s connections with Romanian literature. The return to Bucharest is scheduled for 7:27 PM.

According to statements made by Ana Niculescu, PR Manager at Cărturești, the initiative has a strong symbolic significance, offering the certainty that reading can fit in anywhere, including transit spaces where time often seems to be lost.

A second edition of the Silent Reading Party is scheduled for September 12, on the Bucharest–Buzău route.

radu@romania-insider.com

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