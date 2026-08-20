Romanian energy authority ANRE approves mechanism to reward voluntary consumption reduction

Households and companies in Romania could be financially rewarded if they agree to consume less electricity during certain periods, according to a new regulation approved by Romania’s energy authority ANRE, highlighted by Euronews Romania.

Following the change, during periods when the energy system is under pressure, energy grid operator Transelectrica will be able to establish how much consumption needs to be reduced and will organize an auction. Companies, suppliers, or other eligible participants will be able to say by how much they are willing to reduce their consumption and for what amount.

The mechanism would reward voluntary consumption reduction so as to balance the national energy system, under pressure after Romania’s sole nuclear energy plant shut down.

Until now, when the system needed more energy, the solutions were increasing production or imports. With the new mechanism, eligible consumers can be paid to temporarily reduce their consumption.

The reduction in consumption will be voluntary, and consumers, suppliers, or aggregators will be able to participate in the program. For example, if a factory would normally consume 10 MWh during a certain period, it could offer to reduce consumption by 2 MWh in exchange for a sum of money.

The mechanism could eventually also reach households. An energy supplier could bring together a large number of customers in such a program and reward them when they reduce their consumption during periods when the grid is under heavy strain.

For example, during a peak period, such as 7:00-8:00 PM, customers enrolled in the program could be asked to delay turning on the washing machine or boiler, reduce the use of air conditioning, or postpone charging certain equipment.

The savings made by a single household would be small, but if tens of thousands of consumers do this at the same time, the amount of energy saved can become significant for the system. Participating consumers could, in return, receive a bonus for the energy they did not consume during that period.

However, approval of the regulation does not mean that Romanians will automatically start receiving money for reducing their consumption. For the mechanism to reach household customers, suppliers or aggregators must participate in the program and also establish how the remuneration obtained for the energy saved will be transferred to consumers.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Transelectrica on Facebook)