Dutch investor Photon Energy launches 5.7MWp PV park in Romania

Photon Energy Engineering, a subsidiary of the Dutch Photon Energy group dedicated to engineering, procurement and construction services, completed and connected to the grid its first Romanian photovoltaic plant, in the municipality of Şiria, with a capacity of 5.7 MWp.

The panels will annually deliver around 8.7 GWh of renewable energy to the network managed by Enel E-Distribuţie Banat.

The company expects the plant to generate revenues of EUR 1.4 million based on current anticipated prices for the base load of electricity in Romania over the next 12 months.

Photon Energy's portfolio includes 89 solar plants with a combined generating capacity of 97.6 MWp. Currently, a total capacity of over 80 MWp sells clean electricity without subsidies directly on the energy market.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)