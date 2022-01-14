Romania photo of the day: Two tourists survive avalanche in Fagaras Mountains

Two tourists, a man and a woman, were caught by an avalanche in Romania’s Fagaras Mountains on Thursday evening, January 13. Both survived the avalanche and were saved following a rescue mission that took 17 hours. (Photo source: Facebook/Departamentul pentru Situatii de Urgenta)

Eleven mountain rescuers from Sibiu participated in the extremely difficult search & rescue mission.

Both tourists received medical care. The woman suffered leg injuries and was transported to the hospital.

“The rescue mission took about 17 hours. […] It was extremely difficult due to the risk of avalanche, low visibility (5 m), blizzard and low temperatures, -19 degrees approximately,” Sibiu Mountain Rescue head Dan Popescu said, according to local Agerpres.

In March 2020, a man lost his life and two other tourists suffered minor injuries after being caught by an avalanche in the Fagaras Mountains.

