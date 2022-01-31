Philips seeks 100 low-skilled workers for factory in Romania

Dutch consumer electronics and home appliances producer Philips seeks 100 unskilled workers for its factory in Orastie, Romania, to assemble espresso machines and oral hygiene products, according to the County Agency for Employment of Labor (AJOFM) Hunedoara quoted by Ziarul Financiar daily.

Philips Orastie reported a turnover of over RON 1.1 bln (EUR 231.8 mln), a net profit of RON 42.5 mln (EUR 8.8 mln) and an average number of 1,445 employees, according to the data on the website of the Ministry of Finance.

Unskilled work on assembling parts is paid with the lowest salaries, below RON 2,000 (EUR 400) net per month.

Launched on the market about 21 years ago, the factory produces in the county of Hunedoara coffee espresso machines under the Philips brand and oral hygiene devices under the Sonicare brand, according to the latest existing data.

According to information previously provided by Philips, the factory in Romania, taken over by the Italians from Saeco in 2009, is one of the two production units in Europe of the Dutch giant specialized in making automated coffee machines.

Romania needs investments that are capable of positioning it in a better position along the international production chains and help it not to get trapped in the middle-income trap, Daniel Daianu, member of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) Board and head of the Fiscal Council commented on the occasion of the launch of the OECD Economic Survey Romania 2022.

At the same time, such kinds of investments would allow better wages, in turn alleviating the emigration of the labour force, he added, according to Ziarul Financiar.

(Photo source: Tomnex/Dreamstime.com)