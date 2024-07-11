Business

PepsiCo opens automated warehouse at Romanian snacks factory as it completes USD 100 mln investment

11 July 2024

PepsiCo, a global leader in the food and beverage industry, inaugurated an automated warehouse at its snacks factory in Popești-Leordeni, Romania, this week. The new addition marks the completion of a strategic investment project valued at over USD 100 million.

The investment, first announced in 2022, included the addition of three new production lines at the snacks factory and the construction of the automated warehouse. The Romanian plant now has an annual production capacity of 39,000 tons and supplies products to 17 countries.

The state-of-the-art warehouse, representing an investment of USD 33.5 million, was built over one year. Spanning 32,500 square meters, the facility includes a 34-meter-high high-bay storage area at its core. 

The newly opened warehouse boasts a total capacity of 23,500 pallets and can process up to 320 pallets per hour, the company said.

“Completing this investment marks an important step in centralizing all our operations in one location, transforming our factory into a strategic regional hub for Central and Southeastern Europe. With its impressive production and storage capacity, this facility will ensure efficient inventory control while reducing carbon emissions and operational costs,” said Radu Berevoescu, General Manager & Senior Commercial Director East Balkans, PepsiCo Romania.

The warehouse is powered by a photovoltaic panel system with an installed capacity of 700 kWp.

PepsiCo has been operating and investing in Romania for over 30 years. In the past decade, the company has directly invested USD 320 million in Romania, supporting the continuous development of its business in the country and strengthening its role as a regional production and distribution hub.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

1

