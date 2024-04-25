PepsiCo invests USD 2 mln to install photovoltaic panels at its facilities in Romania

PepsiCo, a leader in the food and beverage industry, said it installed photovoltaic panels at three sites in Romania, specifically in Dragomirești, Popești-Leordeni, and Covasna. The project represents a local investment of USD 2.1 million in over 3,000 photovoltaic panels, with a combined installed capacity of 1,700 kWp and the potential to generate over 1,300 MWh of green electrical energy per year.

Next, PepsiCo is also evaluating the possibility of installing photovoltaic panels within all company buildings in Romania.

“The installation of photovoltaic panels at our sites in Romania represents a significant step in reducing GHG as part of our pep+ goals and our commitment to integrate sustainability into every aspect of our operations,” said Daniel Drăgușin, East Balkans Supply Chain Director, PepsiCo.

“In addition to driving net-zero productivity, investing in photovoltaic panels also brings economic advantages. Our own electricity production allows us to reduce costs compared to purchasing from the grid,” he added.

PepsiCo has been operating in Romania for over 30 years, directly investing USD 320 million in the country over the past decade. One example is the new automated manufacturing line installed in 2023 in the beverages plant, which now produces up to 1 million bottles per day.

(Photo source: the company)