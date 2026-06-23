Peasant Museum in Bucharest fully open to visitors after upper floor reopening

The National Museum of the Romanian Peasant will be fully open to visitors as of Sunday, June 27, when the upper floor of the museum institution will reopen with the exhibition The Order of Life.

“After a long consolidation construction site, which began in 2016, and after a necessary period of renewal, in April 2025, the ground floor of the museum was reopened with the exhibition The Christian Law. This year, on the occasion of the 120th anniversary of its founding and the 30th anniversary of receiving the EMYA award, we are also reopening the upper floor with the exhibition The Order of Life,” an announcement from the institution reads.

At the same time, visitors can cover the various exhibition halls of the museum, showcasing themes such as Triumph, Clothing, Work – Fire, Work – Water and Wind, Togetherness, Minorities, Dwelling, Typologies, House within House, and The Food That Binds Us.

Two other exhibitions are available on the upper floor. In the Minorities room, The Hutsuls brings into dialogue two ethnic communities from the mountainous area of Suceava county (Izvoarele Sucevei, Moldova-Sulița, Paltinu, Ciumârna) and Maramureș county (Poienile de sub Munte, Ruscova, Repedea). In the Typologies room, Aerophone Musical Instruments presents the diversity of wind instruments, as well as their significance in traditional communities, through heritage items, archive photographs, and documentary images.

Established as an autonomous institution in 1906 and housed in its current building since 1912, the museum received in 1996 the European Museum of the Year Award (EMYA). In April of last year, the museum officially reopened following an extensive consolidation and restoration project that began in 2016. The rehabilitation of the institution involved structural, architectural, and building systems work.

(Photo: Alexaxm | Dreamstime.com)

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