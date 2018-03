Vanilla, a Bucharest confectionery and pastry shop, has opened a concept store in the city’s Old Town: Pasteis de Nata by Vanilla.

Vanilla, which has an outlet in the capital at 47 Mihai Bravu, is a popular sweets shop in the city.

They make both local and international sweets, but also pies, such as ones with beef and mushrooms or cheese and dill.

The Pastel de nata is a Portuguese egg tart pastry.

