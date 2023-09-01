Passenger train catches fire in western Romania

A passenger train travelling on the Arad-Oradea route in western Romania caught fire on Friday morning, September 1, just as it entered the Oradea Vest station.

The flames spread to the entire train, but the 20 passengers and the staff managed to get out safely. According to the authorities, no one was injured.

“Firefighters located and extinguished the fire, which was particularly violent throughout the train, at around 07.20,” the Bihor Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (ISU Bihor) said.

According to preliminary investigations quoted by ISU Bihor, the fire most likely started from a faulty electric conductor.

(Photo source: Isubh.ro)