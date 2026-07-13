Paris exhibition highlights traditional Romanian dress

The exhibition The Beauty of the Origins, in the Hands of Artisans, open at La Librairie Française in Paris, brings together traditional clothing, like the ia blouses, textiles, handcrafted objects, and archival photographs to “tell a story of identity, memory and the transmission of craftsmanship from one generation to the next.”

At the heart of the exhibition is the ie cu altiță, the traditional blouse with richly embroidered shoulder panels. This is presented not merely as a garment but as a visual language, the organizers of the exhibition explain. “Each embroidery and every floral, geometric, vegetal, cosmic or bird-inspired motif preserves the traces of a community, a territory and a personal history.”

The art of the traditional blouse with embroidery on the shoulder, an element of cultural identity in Romania and the Republic of Moldova, was added to the UNESCO List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2022.

The exhibition also highlights the work of the artisans of Șezătoare Paris, who work to take this heritage forward.

It is organized by Arche Culturelle, Oltenia Museum in Craiova, Șezătoare Paris, and À l'Est de Paris.

The exhibition is open until July 18 (Wednesday to Saturday), 2026, at La Librairie française.

(Photos: Arche Culturelle)

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