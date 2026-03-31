Romania’s Parapet appoints new CEO, announces 1 GW renewable portfolio in 2026

Romanian renewable energy contractor Parapet announced the appointment of Roxana Gureanu as its new Chief Executive Officer, as it enters a new phase of expansion with a contracted portfolio exceeding 1 GW for 2026. The move comes amid rapid growth and increasing international activity.

With executive experience and a professional track record built around projects worth more than EUR 1.7 billion, Gureanu will be responsible for consolidating and expanding Parapet’s engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) activities at an international level. The company expanded its footprint in key markets including Germany and Italy.

“In the past year alone, Parapet has nearly quadrupled its turnover and number of employees. This dynamic requires a stronger management structure to support the company’s strategic direction and the efficient management of our business lines,” said Andrada Moldovan, Executive Chairman of Parapet.

Previously, Roxana Gureanu held the position of CFO at Sparking Capital and Managing Director of Habau Romania, part of the Habau Group, where she coordinated regional operations in Romania as well as in Serbia, Bulgaria, and the Republic of Moldova. She has been involved in major energy infrastructure projects in the Black Sea region, including within the RePowerEU initiative.

She holds an Executive MBA from WU Executive Academy Vienna and a Master of Arts in Board Practice and Directorship from Henley Business School, and is also a certified board member.

“I am delighted to join the Parapet team,” Gureanu said. “Together, we aim to strengthen our presence in Romania, Germany, and Italy, develop strong partnerships, and deliver projects that matter for Europe’s energy transition.”

For 2026, Parapet’s portfolio includes over 1 GW of photovoltaic, wind, and battery energy storage - BESS projects. In Romania alone, the company is working on projects totaling around 700 MW of installed renewable capacity and 410 MWh in storage.

Internationally, Parapet has secured contracts for 217 MW of photovoltaic projects in Germany and Italy, reinforcing its position in the European renewable energy market.

Founded in 2012, Parapet has contributed to more than 2 GW of clean energy capacity across 15 European countries, as demand for integrated renewable and storage solutions continues to grow.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)