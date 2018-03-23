Palm Sunday fair at Bucharest museum next week

The Romanian Peasant Museum in Bucharest will organize its traditional Palm Sunday Fair next week, between March 30 and April 1.

Craftsmen from across the country will be present at the fair, offering visitors the chance to buy wooden objects, sweets and honey, jewelry, toys, ceramics, painted eggs, icons, and more.

The fair will stay open between 10:00 and 18:00. The entry will cost RON 4 for adults and RON 2 for students and pensioners.

The Orthodox Easter is celebrated on April 8 this year.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Muzeul Național al Țăranului Român on Facebook)