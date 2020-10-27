Northern Romania: Pack of wolves caught on camera

Video

A pack of wolves was filmed in a forest in Neamţ county, in northeastern Romania, a rare sighting of a discreet predator, national forest administrator Romsilva explained.

The pack of six wolves was filmed in the Tarcău Forest District (Ocol Silvic). According to Romsilva, 23 wolves live in the area where the video was filmed.

Romania has one of the largest wolf populations in Europe. While following its prey, the wolf pack directs it to areas where it loses its mobility, for instance a river, and then kills it. They can cover tens of kilometers a day searching for prey, Romsilva explained.

(Photo: Pixabay)

