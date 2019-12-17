(P) Grace Couture Cakes launches the first online store in Romania dedicated to sweets and sweet gifts

Grace Couture Cakes launches the first online store in Romania dedicated to couture confectionery and sweets. Thus, the brand created by Alina Sudriu becomes the first couture confectionery online shop in Romania that offers customers the full range of high-confectionery products, just a click away.

“For 7 years, we have come to meet our customers not only with premium products, but also services tailored to their needs and lifestyle. We opened the three Grace Couture Cakes Cake Shops, in Dorobanți Square no. 5, Baneasa Shopping City (Ground floor) and Promenada Mall (Ground floor), to bring their favorite desserts, always fresh, at hand. We are now launching our first online Cake Shop in Romania, taking into account the wishes of our customers and their consumption habits. This is a step that we have been evaluating for two years now, and for which we have been preparing for the last year, so that the online experience of our customers is impeccable, as they have in stores with our sales consultants, ” said Alina Sudriu, founder of Grace Couture Cakes.

Season of Joy Collection – Available online

On the occasion of the holidays, Grace Couture Cakes launches a new collection of cakes, cakes and gifts inspired by the values ​​of Christmas - generosity, gratitude and grace, all available for sharing and online.

Grace Couture Cakes flavored surprises are the ideal corporate gift in the joy season to give: limited edition macarons, handmade pralines, sweet cake with a special décor, spectacular chocolate cakes, currants and gift boxes, limited edition - Season of Joy.

A creative candy bar, with a personalized decor in the spirit of the holidays, will add joy, color and flavor to any event, whether it's a celebration children of employees or the company's Christmas party. The Grace Couture Cakes team offers advice on choosing the perfect mix of products, tailored to the number of people, the concept of the event and the budget.

Corporate gift orders can be placed online, or at [email protected], for candy bars, private or corporate events. Custom orders for Christmas Eve will be picked up by December 20th.

About Grace Couture Cakes

Launched in 2012, Grace Couture Cakes is the first couture confectionery shop, recognized for launching trends in haute patisserie in Romania. Its range of sweets includes: Signature Cakes, Essential Cakes, Tartes Bar and Éclair Affair.

Grace Couture Cakes can be found in the three Cake Shops on Dorobanți Square no. 5, from Baneasa Shopping City and Promenada Mall (Ground floor) and online.

About Grace Couture Cakes - Business

Launched in 2012, in Bucharest, as the first couture confectionery shop in Romania, Grace Couture Cakes is recognized as the best supplier of sweets for events, the workshop producing cakes and cakes for wedding, christening or other private and corporate events.

In 2016 Grace Couture Cakes took the first step on the retail market, by opening the first Cake Shop, on the ground floor of Baneasa Shopping City, followed in 2017 by the launch of the second retail point in Bucharest, this time on the street, in the Dorobanti area. At the end of March 2019 Grace Couture Cakes opened the third Cake Shop in Bucharest, on the ground floor of the Promenada Mall.

For 2019, the company estimates a cumulative turnover for the three retail locations between EUR 1 - 1.1 million, the cumulative revenue for the event area and Cake Shops being estimated at EUR 1.65 million.

Grace Couture Cakes has 60 employees and two laboratories with high production capacity, as well as its own distribution system.

Grace Couture Cakes was the first confectionery workshop in Romania to introduce collections of cakes and cakes, developed based on international trends in the field, being an important player in the premium confectionery segment. The recipes are developed in a complex process, which takes months to reach the desired shape, both in terms of taste and final product design. In the development of the products are used artisan techniques and top technology in the confectionery field. The workshop uses 100% natural ingredients of the highest quality.

(p) - This article is an Advertorial.