Education

OvidiuRO's early literacy program expands to southern Romania county

05 March 2025

OvidiuRO Association and UiPath Foundation will expand the non-profit's early literacy program, Every Child Deserves a Story, to Dâmbovița county, in southern Romania. This follows four years of interventions in seven counties across Romania.

Since the project's launch, more than 80,000 children's books have been distributed, and thousands of teachers have been trained to make reading more accessible and engaging for children, the non-profit said.

In Dâmbovița, where it will be implemented in partnership with the County School Inspectorate (ISJ), the program will include: six training sessions for approximately 2,000 teachers, focusing on professional development; 2,000 books for kindergartens and schools, plus an additional 2,000 books for children distributed through reading caravans in vulnerable communities; reading workshops for children and parents; and intensive training program for 120 teachers coordinating pedagogical circles, among others.

Last year, through the program, 5,970 books were distributed to children and teachers, and more than 1,400 teachers from Giurgiu and Teleorman counties participated in online and face-to-face training sessions. There were 20 community visits, where OvidiuRO teams and UiPath Foundation volunteers organized reading workshops for children and parents, and eight online training sessions attended by over 4,600 teachers nationwide.

Since 2004, the OvidiuRO Association has facilitated access to early education for children in Romania, especially those from vulnerable groups. The non-profit's strategy is based on piloting programs that later become nationwide initiatives, benefiting as many children as possible whose opportunities for a brighter future are limited by poverty and lack of education.

(Photo: OvidiuRo)

