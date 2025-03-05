OMV Petrom pledges EUR 1.5 mln for renovation of Polizu Maternity Hospital in Bucharest

OMV Petrom has announced a contribution of EUR 1.5 million to support the renovation of Polizu Maternity Hospital in Bucharest. The project, an initiative of NGO Save the Children Romania, aims to fully renovate and modernize the intensive care units and the emergency operating block, benefiting over 5,000 newborns and mothers annually.

Polizu Maternity Hospital is Romania's largest obstetrics and neonatology intensive care unit, handling high-risk pregnancies and premature newborns from across the country.

The hospital is a national reference center for complex cases, including fetal conditions requiring immediate intervention after birth. However, the facility faces significant challenges in terms of outdated infrastructure and equipment, necessitating urgent modernization efforts.

The project aims to enhance the quality and safety of medical care by modernizing the Intensive Care Unit and the surgical block. These upgrades will improve the management of high-risk pregnancies, reduce the incidence of hospital-acquired infections, and optimize medical workflows, leading to faster response times in emergencies.

Christina Verchere, CEO of OMV Petrom, emphasized the company's long-term commitment to the community, with approximately EUR 190 million invested in social projects since 2007. She highlighted the importance of healthcare initiatives, citing previous contributions such as the construction of a new pediatric hospital in Bucharest, modernization of Ploiești County Hospital, and support for Hospice Casa Speranței, which provides palliative care for terminally ill children.

Gabriela Alexandrescu, Executive President of Save the Children Romania, stated: "OMV Petrom joins the compassionate companies supporting the Polizu Maternity project, bringing us even closer to completing the renovation of the operating block and ICU. This support is a true act of solidarity for mothers and newborns in need of specialized care."

OMV Petrom is the largest integrated energy producer in Southeastern Europe, with an annual group hydrocarbon production of approximately 40 million boe in 2024. Of its total shares, 28.1% represents the free float on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

(Photo source: OMV Petrom)