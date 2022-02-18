Orange Romania Group posts 4% YoY organic growth in 2021

Orange Romania Group achieved a consolidated turnover of EUR 430 mln in the fourth quarter of 2021, with an organic increase of 3% compared to the same period of 2020.

The quarter was marked by the completion of the transaction by which Orange Romania acquired the majority stake of 54% in the fixed services operator, Telekom Romania Communications.

The consolidated turnover for the entire year 2021 was EUR 1.235 bln, with an organic increase of 4% compared to 2020.

As of December 31, 2021, the Orange Romania Group offered mobile services to 10.6 mln customers, fixed broadband services to 1.4 mln customers, and cable and satellite television services to 1.5 mln customers.

"In Romania, the year 2021 remains one of the most important for Orange, the takeover of Telekom Romania Communications marking a historic moment for our company," stated Liudmila Climoc, CEO of Orange Romania.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Shutterstock)