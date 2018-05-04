Western Romania city builds business incubator for creative industries

The Oradea City Hall in Western Romania has started a EUR 3.6 million investment half covered by EU funds to develop a business incubator for creative industries.

It will host the incubator in a former hospital in the city, after 20 months of repair and development work, local Ziarul Financiar reported.

The City Hall will set up six workshops in the building basement, 17 offices at the ground floor, and a co-working area with 30 stations at the first floor. Meeting and conference rooms, as well as a multifunctional room will also be included.

Residents of the incubator, all coming from creative industries, will need to have at least one employee after six months. They will sign 3-year long residency contracts.

[email protected]