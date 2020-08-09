Profile picture for user iuliane
Politics
Opposition alters significantly RO Govt.’s budget revision in Parliament
08 September 2020
The Romanian Parliament's labor expert committees altered the Government's draft law on budget revision.

The committees operated changes that would force the Government to rise public pensions by 40% as of September (instead of 14% stipulated in the budget revision bill) and increase school teachers' wages this year instead of January 2021.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

The changes will be further debated by the budget expert committees, which will prepare the final report of the budget rectification that will be voted in a joint sitting of the two chambers, Hotnews.ro reported.

The labor committees of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies controlled by PSD debated the budget rectification and removed the texts drafted by the Government that alter the Pension Law and the Law on public servants' wages.

Last week, prime minister Ludovic Orban called on the lawmakers to act responsibly when debating the budget rectification.

Orban told them that any additional spending introduced in the emergency ordinance on budget rectification "will go against all Romanians."

In reply, the Social Democrats (PSD) announced that they wouldn't give up increasing pensions and teachers' salaries.

If PSD passes the budget rectification as amended by the committees, president Klaus Iohannis will have the option to send the law back to re-examination or attack it at the Constitutional Court.

