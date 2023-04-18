Northern Comfort: Hafsteinn Gunnar Sigurðsson's comedy to open this year's TIFF

Northern Comfort (Iceland / UK / Germany, 2023) will open the 22nd edition of the Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF), scheduled to take place between June 9th and June 18th in Cluj-Napoca.

Directed by Icelandic filmmaker Hafsteinn Gunnar Sigurðsson, the film is part of the festival's Nordic Focus program, which will include more than 40 films, concerts and cine-concerts from Norway, Iceland, Denmark, Finland, and Sweden.

On June 9th, thousands are expected to join the film cast & crew and other special guests in Unirii Square to celebrate the start of a new TIFF edition.

Northern Comfort, the director's first film in English, was shot in England, France and Iceland. The film had its world premiere in March at the SXSW Film Festival (USA).

With the screening, Hafsteinn Gunnar Sigurðsson returns to the Cluj festival. His first films, Either Way (2012) and Paris of the North (2015), competed for the Transylvania Trophy. In 2017, he returned to TIFF with Under the Tree, a dark comedy that premiered in Venice about the struggle for territory in a bourgeois Icelandic suburb.

