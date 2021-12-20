Online Therapy – A Global shift in Mental Health Awareness (press release)

At the age of only 14, Nadia Comăneci became the first gymnast to be awarded a perfect score of 10.0 at the Summer Olympic Games held in Montreal in 1976. So many things have changed in the roughly 45 years since she achieved that milestone, especially concerning mental health. So much so that when Simone Biles decided to put her mental health first and withdrew from a significant part of the 2020 Olympic gymnastics competition held in Tokyo in 2021, the majority verdict was that she had been courageous in publicly acknowledging mental health issues and being willing to step aside from competition for her mental well-being.

Can you imagine Nadia Comăneci telling her coach in 1976 that she was ‘stressed’ and ‘not in a good mental state’? The scenario is unthinkable. And while some criticized Simone Biles for being a ‘quitter’ or ‘selfish,’ the critics were the minority compared to the majority who praised the gymnast for moving forward the discussion around the taboo of openly discussing mental health.

It's a taboo that has been crumbling, to one degree or another, in most places around the world for quite some time. Many people are no longer ashamed to visit a psychiatrist or therapist for help with anxiety, sleep disorders, or relationship problems. But as the Covid-19 pandemic restricted the ease of movement in nations across the planet, an already-begun movement towards online therapy has now snowballed into a genuine trend that now seems set to become one of the best choices – if not one day the default choice – for people seeking help for all sorts of life challenges. The options for seeking online therapeutic help are many and as you can read more here, not only are the options increasing but the quality and affordability are also likewise on the increase.

As noted, even before the pandemic began to ravage the world – and cause serious stress for millions – a global shift in mental health awareness had begun, as well as an acceptance that online therapy could be a viable solution. The reasons are many. For example, there are some with mobility issues or who live too far from any licensed therapist for a face-to-face visit to be convenient or cheap enough to consider. There are also considerations of privacy. For some people, the idea of walking into a therapist's office fills them with trepidation as they worry they might be spotted by a colleague or friend, and for others, just the entire experience of going into an office and sitting on the proverbial couch to talk to someone about a problem they’re having with their partner, for example, is just too stressful to consider.

The above examples illustrate just some of the areas where online therapy excels as an extremely attractive option. For one there are no mobility issues. All that's required is an internet connection – and that can include a connection via a smartphone, tablet, laptop, or desktop. If the conversation is on a mobile device, it can take place anywhere and anytime. The prices for online therapy are also significantly lower than for office visits. People seeking therapy can “doctor shop” in the best way of that term. Instead of committing to a therapist who after a few sessions one may feel isn't helping them, by using online resources one would be able to try sessions with multiple licensed therapists and find someone who is perfect for their very specific concern or issue. It opens up the doors of choice and convenience, and these two issues are perhaps the biggest hurdles for many to overcome when seeking help for private concerns or other mental wellness needs.

The online options are now extensive and include live video conversations, consultations over the phone, and messages or live chats. This means that even a person who is perhaps bashful and concerned about having a therapist see their face has an option to seek help. Such a person could speak on the telephone with their therapist or use text messages. Also because of this flexibility, the “hour” of therapy doesn't need to literally be confined to an hour. Depending on the service you choose, you may be able to send multiple messages at various times of the day and get immediate responses. There are also online private rooms dedicated to a client and counselor… or perhaps clients and a counselor in the case of a couple seeking relationship help. Your partner could be in a different location from you, and the three of you could still connect via a private online internet forum.

Online therapy options also now include a variety of services for people of a specific faith or worldview. There are therapists that use the approach of a specific religion, as well as options for those who are completely secular and do not wish to bring religion into the equation. There are numerous options for teenagers… just imagine how much easier it would be to convince your teen to have a text message conversation with someone, rather than trying to drag them down to a therapist's office. In short, online therapy is no longer a somewhat dodgy, unregulated industry. The therapists online today are professional, licensed, and trained specifically in how to provide ‘distance therapy.’ Whether you're looking for a video session, a phone chat, or even an SMS back and forth, there is someone there for you. Never allow yourself to suffer unnecessarily from a mental well-being issue when so many wonderful online options for help are available, affordable, and effective.