Romanian NGO launches online campaign promoting the importance of first aid training

The local EDIT Association launched Leapsa pentru Viata (Tag for Life) - an online first aid campaign implemented in partnership with the Department for Emergency Situations and the Romanian General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU). The initiative is part of the National Program “Safe Romania.”

The NGO said that 90% of Romanians do not know the correct first aid procedures.

“Given that our country is in the last place in the European Union in terms of the number of people who know the first aid maneuvers, the project aims to sound the alarm on the importance of correct knowledge of resuscitation techniques,” the EDIT Association said in a press release.

“In the case of road accidents, half of the deaths occur in the first minutes after the impact, so first aid is essential for an injured person. Specialist studies show that 70,000 Romanians die annually because they do not receive first aid on time.”

Among the personalities involved in this project are actors Șerban Pavlu, Marius Manole, and Andi Vasluianu, comedians Teo and Costel, artist Deliric, and online content creators. They filmed campaign videos showing that they learned how to give first aid correctly. Serban Pavlu stars in the first video of the series, which can be viewed here.

(Photo source: Yunkiphotoshot/Dreamstime.com)