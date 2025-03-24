Events

One World Romania: Documentary and human rights festival kicks off in Bucharest next week

24 March 2025

More than 50 documentary films, including seven Romanian feature films, will be screened at this year's International Documentary and Human Rights Film Festival One World Romania.

The event takes place between April 4 and April 13 at the Peasant Museum Cinema, Elvire Popesco Cinema, and Union Cinema in Bucharest.

The festival has three main sections (Dialogues, Reverberations, Existing, Resisting), a focus section dedicated this year to British filmmaker  Marc Isaacs, a section experimenting with the debate format (Extended Dialogues) and a series of events in categories dedicated to Community, Education, Industry.

A novelty at this year's edition is the OWR Friends section, which will present several films developed within the festival or whose directors have participated in OWR industry programs over time.

Ana Rieper's film Paradise will open the festival on April 4, while Igor Bezinoviæ's Fiume o Morte! will be screened at the closing of the event on April 12.

Among the films that will be screened at the festival are Andra MacMasters’s Viitor luminos/ Bright Future, Anelise Sălan’s Interzis/ Forbidden, Mihai Gavril Dragolea and Radu Mocanu’s După cioate, and Simona Constantin’s Caliu: Nicidecum altceva, ce să fac altceva?.

Some of the titles presented at the festival will also be available for online streaming between April 14 and April 30 from anywhere in Romania.

More on the festival's program here.

simona@romania-insider.com

