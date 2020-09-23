Romanian developer One United turns One Verdi Park into all-residential project

Romanian developer One United decided to build apartments in both towers of One Verdi Park project in northern Bucharest after it had initially planned office spaces for one of the two buildings.

Growing demand in the residential market and declining demand in the office market have forced the developers to change their strategy from one day to another.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

Thus, after the negotiations with Unicredit (for the relocation of local headquarters) failed, and the bank chose to renew the contract for the existing location owned by Globalworth in the area of the Exhibition area, One United decided to change the One Verdi Park project and develop exclusively residential spaces, Ziarul Financiar reported.

With over 75% of the apartments in the first residential tower pre-contracted, and based on the increased demand for this market segment, the company's shareholders decided to make One Verdi Park an exclusively residential concept, while keeping the commercial component to serve the tenants.

[email protected]

(Photo source: One.ro)