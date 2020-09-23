Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 09/23/2020 - 09:15
Real Estate
Romanian developer One United turns One Verdi Park into all-residential project
23 September 2020
Romanian developer One United decided to build apartments in both towers of One Verdi Park project in northern Bucharest after it had initially planned office spaces for one of the two buildings.

Growing demand in the residential market and declining demand in the office market have forced the developers to change their strategy from one day to another.

Thus, after the negotiations with Unicredit (for the relocation of local headquarters) failed, and the bank chose to renew the contract for the existing location owned by Globalworth in the area of the Exhibition area, One United decided to change the One Verdi Park project and develop exclusively residential spaces, Ziarul Financiar reported.

With over 75% of the apartments in the first residential tower pre-contracted, and based on the increased demand for this market segment, the company's shareholders decided to make One Verdi Park an exclusively residential concept, while keeping the commercial component to serve the tenants.

[email protected]

(Photo source: One.ro)

Normal
Real Estate
23 September 2020
___STEADY_PAYWALL___

1

