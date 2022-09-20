Shares of Romanian developer One United Properties got upgraded by FTSE

The shares of One United Properties (BVB: ONE), a major Romanian investor and developer of residential, mixed-use and office real estate, were upgraded within the FTSE Global Equity Index Series for Emerging Europe from the small-cap to mid-cap category, effective September 19.

The upgrade is said to reflect the increased market capitalization of One United Properties and the solid liquidity of ONE stock on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

“Having finalized the newest financing round, we have further increased our free float, welcoming new shareholders to our company in August. Pairing this with the decision of FTSE Russell to move ONE shares to a more representative category of mid-sized stock, we estimate an even increased trading activity on ONE shares in the coming period,” said Victor Capitanu, co-CEO of One United Properties.

The shares of One United Properties are included in the FTSE Global Equity Index Series as of December 21.

(Photo source: the company)