One United Properties reports EUR 106 mln in residential transactions in H1 2026

Romanian real estate developer One United Properties, listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, said that it recorded residential transactions worth EUR 106.1 million in the first half of 2026, covering 229 residential and commercial units. The average contracted selling price reached EUR 3,853 per sqm, up 24% year-on-year.

The transactions, which included sales, pre-sales, and reservations, covered a total surface area of 25,221 sqm, alongside 396 parking and storage spaces.

One Floreasca Sunset was the company's best-selling development during the period, with around 73% of its residential and commercial units reserved since sales began at the end of March.

“Buyers today are more selective, and when a development offers the right location, product and long-term value, demand remains strong,” said Victor Căpitanu, co-CEO of One United Properties.

As of June 30, 75% of the units in the company's developments under construction had been contracted, with 1,002 units still available for sale. Another 158 units were available across completed residential projects.

One United Properties plans further residential launches during 2026, including One City Club, One Cotroceni Towers, and One Park Lane in Bucharest, as well as One Riverfront in Sibiu.

The company said contracted cash collections reached EUR 445 million at the end of June, scheduled through 2029. Of this amount, EUR 150 million is expected in 2026, EUR 165 million in 2027, EUR 85 million in 2028, and EUR 45 million in 2029.

“While the new legislative framework has altered the timing of customer payments, it has not changed the fundamentals of our business," said Andrei Diaconescu, co-CEO of One United Properties.

The developer started handing over units at One Floreasca Towers and One High District, with additional projects expected to be completed later this year.

Meanwhile, headline rent from its commercial portfolio reached EUR 14.7 million in the first half, up 3% compared with the same period of 2025. The company leased and pre-leased 5,000 sqm of office and retail space during the period.

At the end of June, One United Properties' standing commercial portfolio comprised almost 152,000 sqm of gross leasable area and was 95% leased. Including One Technology District and One Gallery, both fully pre-leased ahead of delivery, the portfolio reached almost 195,000 sqm, with an overall lease and pre-lease rate of 96%.

One United Properties had 3,939 residential units and 45,500 sqm of office and commercial space under construction at the end of the first half, representing a total gross development value of EUR 1.53 billion.

Its landbank comprised 538,900 sqm of land, with development rights for 1.34 million sqm above ground. The company estimates the portfolio could accommodate approximately 11,000 residential units and 106,000 sqm of commercial buildings, with a gross development value of EUR 2.7 billion.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)