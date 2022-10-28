One United Properties, one of the major real estate developers in Romania, recently obtained the building permit for One High District, a large-scale premium development with more than 700 housing units located in Bucharest.

The project has a gross building area of approximately 92,000 square meters, with a further 16,000 square meters underground. The gross value of the development project stands at EUR 154.2 million, and the delivery date is at the end of 2025.

One High District, the developer says in a press release, “totals 786 apartments spread over three towers, 28 commercial spaces, and no less than 1,134 parking spaces, all making up a premium private complex.” It is located in the Floreasca-Barbu Vacarescu area. A third of the plot of land that will host the complex is made up of green areas.

Clients have access to various residential units, starting with studios and one-bedroom apartments, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom units as well as duplex penthouses.

“One High District is one of the first developments in Romania that will benefit from geothermal heat pumps, offering its inhabitants an innovative and predictable energy source. The sales for this mixed-use development have already been launched, and the options to access the units are flexible, from full payment in advance to five equal installments or a 30% advance and 70% upon delivery,” says Beatrice Dumitrașcu, CEO of the Residential Division at One United Properties.

One High District will be powered by geothermal heat pumps and will not send out carbon dioxide, monoxide, or other greenhouse gases into the outside world. The pumps do not use significant amounts of gas, oil, propane, or coal, so they will also lower the energy consumption costs of residents.

(Photo source: One United Properties)