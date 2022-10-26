Novum Invest adds three residential towers to luxury resort on the Romanian seacoast

Real estate developer Novum Invest will add three new residential towers to the Novum by the Sea resort in Olimp, on the Romanian seacoast. The new complex, which will be delivered in the next two years, will comprise 408 apartments and 36 duplexes, plus 465 parking lots.

The residents of the future apartments will have special access to the resort and the leisure and entertainment areas.

“Motivated by the success of Novum by the Sea, we want to offer our guests this chance to enjoy a long vacation by the sea in their own premium furnished apartments, having at their disposal the impeccable services of the luxury complex by the sea, in Olimp, launched in 2020 after an investment of over EUR 20 million. We are thus continuing the second phase of the Novum by the Sea master project by expanding it with a luxury residential complex, addressed to those who want to own a property inside the relaxation resort,” said Alin Popa, General Manager of Novum Invest.

There will be 11 types of apartments available in the new complex Novum by the Sea Grand Resort, including studios, 2-, 3-, or 4-room apartments, and six types of duplexes/penthouses.

Currently, there are 220 apartments where guests can book their stay: apartments with one bedroom and living room, with two bedrooms and living room, up to Loft Deluxe penthouses, with areas of more than 400 square meters. Plus, the resort has a private beach, an adventure park for children, and, starting with the summer of 2021, a 4-season skating rink and a water park.

According to the developer, starting this autumn, the Novum by the Sea complex will also have a large SPA area with over 20 treatment rooms offering multiple medical, recovery, and wellness services.

Novum Invest has so far developed more than 3,000 residential units in 14 projects. The company expanded its activity to the hospitality sector, but also the segments of office (a 4-storey building located within the project from Splaiul Independţei) and logistics (Domnești Business Park, with an area of ​​over 50,000 sqm, warehouses and offices). Last year, it also launched the Ibis Bucharest Politehnica hotel following an investment of EUR 10 million, a hotel with 160 rooms, four conference rooms, a restaurant, a bar, and private parking.

Novum Invest currently has four new residential projects under development in Bucharest, with over 1700 apartments to be delivered in the next three years.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Novum Invest)