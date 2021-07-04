RO developer One United starts work on residential part of Cotroceni Park project

One United Properties, the developer of the One Cotroceni Park mixed-use project on the former Ventilatorul factory site in Bucharest, started work on the residential component last week.

In total, the gross investment in the entire project amounts to EUR 365 million.

The developer is building all 868 apartments in one single phase.

The gross investment in the residential segment of the mixed-use project is EUR 140 mln, Economica.net reported. The residential buildings will have 11 floors.

One Cotroceni Park will be directly connected to the Academia Militara subway station via an underground passage.

The first phase of the project's office component, which will have 80,000 sqm, is already under construction. The developer will also build retail spaces totaling 15,000 sqm.

(Photo source: the company)