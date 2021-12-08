OMV Petrom publishes Strategy 2030

OMV Petrom, the largest energy company in South-East Europe, announced on December 7 its Strategy 2030, which reflects the company’s growth plans and its commitment towards the energy transition.

The company’s strategic ambition for 2030 is to “lead the energy transition in South-East Europe, capitalizing on opportunities in our emerging markets”, with the objective to secure sustainable long-term economic growth and high cash flow generation while ensuring investments and attractive shareholder returns.

“Today, we are announcing our 2030 Strategy, which will transform OMV Petrom into a lower carbon integrated energy company bringing value to all our stakeholders. To achieve this, we will invest EUR 11 billion by 2030, the largest private investment plan in the Romanian energy sector, with over 35% going to low and zero-carbon opportunities,” stated Christina Verchere, Chief Executive Officer OMV Petrom.

The main elements outlined by the company are Net Zero operations by 2050; EUR 11 billion by 2030 – the largest private investment plan in the Romanian energy sector; EUR 3.7 billion investments for low and zero-carbon projects by 2030; Natural gas: ~ 70% of hydrocarbon production in 2030; Dividend: 5%-10% increase per year by 2030, highly competitive.

(Photo source: Flickr/OMV Petrom)