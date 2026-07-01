Romania’s Electrica secures grid connection permits for 17 battery energy storage projects totaling 700 MWh

Utility group Electrica (BVB: EL) received the technical grid connection permits for 17 new battery energy storage projects - BESS, with a total capacity of approximately 700 MWh, the company announced in a note to investors and the capital market quoted by News.ro. The projects are scheduled to become operational by the end of 2027.

Receiving the connection permits represents a key milestone, the company said, as it confirms the technical solution for connecting to the grid and the related conditions, and enables the projects to advance towards design, authorization and execution.

“The 700 MWh for which we have obtained the connection permits demonstrate that Electrica is turning its 2030 strategy into actual projects. Storage strengthens the security and flexibility of the energy system, accelerates the integration of renewable sources and makes efficient use of the company’s own property assets,” Alexandru Aurelian Chiriță, the CEO of Electrica, said.

Under its Electrica 2030 Strategy, the company targets 1 GW of generation and at least 900 MWh of storage.

simona@romania-insider.com