Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Submitted by andreich on Wed, 02/02/2022 - 08:35
Business

Olympus dairy in Brasov will invest EUR 40 mln in two years

02 February 2022
Fabrica de Lapte Brasov, owned by the Greek family-owned group Olympus, plans to invest EUR 40 mln over the coming two years in a new milk bottling line, automated warehouses and renewable energy equipment, the factory's general manager Dimitris Kelas told Ziarul Financiar.

Fabrica de Lapte was set up in 2011 as a greenfield project, and the group has already invested EUR 139 mln over the past decade. Initially, EUR 55 mln was invested in developing the milk processing factory on a 25,000 sqm plot of land in Brasov County.

"We want to maintain our dominant position among the milk collection units from Romanian farmers, as well as to ensure the correct development of our business," Kelas stated.

The Romanian factory generated revenues in excess of EUR 110 mln in 2021, out of which more than 60% was generated by the sale of products under its own brand in the country and abroad.

There's enough room to grow, the factory's manager explained. Fabrica de Lapte Brasov operates at 65% of its capacity.

"Our aim is to serve, first and foremost, the local market and then to become a regional centre, where we can feed the whole of Europe. At present, 55% of the production goes to the local market, and the remaining 45% is exported to countries such as Germany, Italy, England, Bulgaria or Serbia," he explained. 

(Photo source: Evgeniy Parilov/Dreamstime.com)

