Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 06/02/2020 - 08:30
Business
Minister: Romania’s offshore law amended only after elections
02 June 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Offshore Law, seen by the operators of Black Sea perimeters as a significant obstacle in their investment decisions, will be amended after the parliamentary elections, economy and energy minister Virgil Popescu said, Economica.net reported.

Changing the law in line with the investors' expectations requires a political consensus - more than just a majority coalition, he added, reminding of the amendments proposed by the former ruling Social Democrat Government and later changed in the last moment by the Social Democrat MPs.

The investment projects in the Black Sea, pursued by ExxonMobil in partnership with OMV Petrom, BSGO controlled by US fund Carlyle, and Lukoil with  Romgaz, faced two obstacles.

One was removed: emergency ordinance (OUG) 114/2018 was abrogated, minister Popescu said.

The other is the Offshore Law. "I believe that amending the Offshore Law can be done immediately after the parliamentary elections, with a Parliament that has the legitimacy to do so, and I am convinced that it will be done. I am sure that we will unblock these investments in the Black Sea, which are more than necessary for Romania, not only because we will exploit this gas from the Black Sea and consume it as much as possible in Romania, but also because we want to develop the petrochemical industry," minister Popescu argued.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 06/02/2020 - 08:30
Business
Minister: Romania’s offshore law amended only after elections
02 June 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Offshore Law, seen by the operators of Black Sea perimeters as a significant obstacle in their investment decisions, will be amended after the parliamentary elections, economy and energy minister Virgil Popescu said, Economica.net reported.

Changing the law in line with the investors' expectations requires a political consensus - more than just a majority coalition, he added, reminding of the amendments proposed by the former ruling Social Democrat Government and later changed in the last moment by the Social Democrat MPs.

The investment projects in the Black Sea, pursued by ExxonMobil in partnership with OMV Petrom, BSGO controlled by US fund Carlyle, and Lukoil with  Romgaz, faced two obstacles.

One was removed: emergency ordinance (OUG) 114/2018 was abrogated, minister Popescu said.

The other is the Offshore Law. "I believe that amending the Offshore Law can be done immediately after the parliamentary elections, with a Parliament that has the legitimacy to do so, and I am convinced that it will be done. I am sure that we will unblock these investments in the Black Sea, which are more than necessary for Romania, not only because we will exploit this gas from the Black Sea and consume it as much as possible in Romania, but also because we want to develop the petrochemical industry," minister Popescu argued.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

01 June 2020
Politics
Opposition leader asks Romanian PM’s resignation after controversial photo becomes viral, PM pays fine
01 June 2020
Business
Romania's "mall king" will develop EUR 2.9 bln multifunctional complex around Bucharest's exhibition center
29 May 2020
Business
Romania’s central bank decides new monetary policy rate cut to help economy recover from COVID-19
29 May 2020
Business
It’s official: Renault will suspend its capacity increase project in Romania
28 May 2020
Business
Ford to produce luxury and sports versions of its Puma SUV in Romania
28 May 2020
Social
Romania reopens beaches and outdoor restaurants starting June 1
27 May 2020
Politics
Romania could get EUR 33 bln from the European Commission's Next Generation EU program
27 May 2020
Social
Romanian state institute gets involved in developing a nasal vaccine for COVID-19