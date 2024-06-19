Brașov county ranks as Romania's second tourist destination in January-April

With 12.6% of the total number of tourists hosted in Romania's accommodation structures in January-April, Brasov county, with its popular winter resorts, ranks as the second tourist destination after Bucharest (17.6%). It is at a wide distance above the third-largest destination - the winter resorts placed along Prahova Valley in Prahova county (5.4%).

According to the Brașov County Directorate of Statistics, most of the county's foreign guests come from the Republic of Moldova - 5,280 tourists. The following country of origin is Germany, with almost 4,000 tourists, and the podium is completed by Israel, with over 3,100 tourists arriving from this country in Brașov in the first 4 months of 2024.

However, compared to the same period of the previous year, the number of tourists decreased by 1.2%. From January 1 to April 30, 2024, the net utilization index of the county's accommodation capacity was 24.2%.

(Photo: Corin Mihaila/ Dreamstime)

