Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by andreich on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 08:07
Business

Romanian nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica posts 15% higher profit in first nine months

13 November 2020
State-owned power producer Nuclearelectrica, which operates Romania’s Cernavoda nuclear power plant, announced a net profit of RON 477 mln (EUR 98 mln) in the first nine months of this year, up 14.8% compared to the same period of 2019.

The company’s operating income declined by 1.8% year-on-year, to RON 1.78 bln (EUR 366 mln), as a slightly lower sale price on the competitive market compared to the same period of 2019 counterbalanced the slightly higher electricity production (+2.1% yoy).

However, the operating expenses also went down by 5%, to 830 mln (EUR 171 mln), and the operating income – EBITDA went up 1.1%, to RON 946 mln (EUR 195 mln).

The company also recorded a positive financial result of RON 35 mln, unlike last year when it had a small financial loss.

In the first nine months, Nuclearelectrica realized a little over half (50.8%) of the investment program for this year, which total RON 309 mln (EUR 63 mln).

Nuclearelectrica’s shares ended the Thursday trading session down 0.6% compared to the previous day. However, the company’s shares are up 15% compared to the beginning of this year, not including dividends, and have performed significantly better than the blue-chip BET index, which they are also part of.

(Photo source: Nuclearelectrica.ro)

