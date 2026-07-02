Sibiu-based construction company Novarion to launch IPO on Bucharest Stock Exchange

Novarion DMX Construction, a Sibiu-based company with over 11 years of experience in construction and general contracting and a portfolio of 150,000 square meters built, announced the launch of its public share offering in preparation for its admission to trading on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

The public offering will take place between July 3 and July 9, 2026, and will consist of up to 1 million newly issued shares, with a nominal value of RON 1 per share and a subscription price of RON 17 per share.

During the first three days of the offering, investors will benefit from a 6% discount on the standard subscription price, resulting in a subscription price of RON 15.98 per share. The minimum subscription ticket is 100 shares, worth roughly RON 1,600 with the discount. The maximum value of the offering is RON 17 million.

The company intends to use the proceeds from the offering to support its next stage of development, primarily by financing the working capital required to expand its project portfolio, strengthen its financial position, and increase its capacity to undertake larger-scale projects, according to the press release.

The intermediary of the IPO is TradeVille, while VERTIK served as investor relations adviser. If all shares offered are subscribed, the company’s share capital will be increased by 1,000,000 ordinary shares, representing an increase of approximately 20% compared to the company’s share capital as of the date of the offering.

The company’s majority shareholder, Novarion Holding, which holds 80% of the share capital, and Dan Munteanu, founder and Chief Executive Officer, who holds the remaining 20%, committed to a six-month share lockup period following the admission to trading. Existing shareholders do not have pre-emptive subscription rights in respect of the shares offered, proportionate to their current holdings, and there will be no separate exercise period for preferential subscription rights, according to the company.

Following the successful completion of the offering and the fulfilment of all applicable legal and regulatory requirements, the company’s shares are expected to be admitted to trading on the Multilateral Trading System of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), Premium category, under the ticker DMX.

At the end of 2025, Novarion DMX Construction had a contracted project backlog exceeding RON 180 million, balanced between private and public sector projects. In 2025, the company reported revenue of RON 67.8 million, representing a 150% increase compared to the previous year, and a net profit of RON 8.9 million.

For 2026, the company forecasts revenue of RON 100 million, supported by the award of new contracts and the continuation of construction works on the new phases of The Lake Home, its flagship residential development in Sibiu, where Novarion DMX Construction acts as the general contractor.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)