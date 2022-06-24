Startup

Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein launch new round of grants for RO startups

24 June 2022
Romanian startups can apply for grants of EUR 10,000-200,000 under a new round launched by Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein through the EEA and Norway Grants.

The focus of the projects should be one of the three main areas of the Programme: Green Industry Innovation, Blue Growth and ICT.

The projects should contribute to "increased competitiveness for Romanian enterprises within the mentioned areas," in the form of growth in turnover and net operational profit and job creation.

Projects must contribute directly to increased revenues and improved capacity for the business development of the applicants.

The deadline for filing bids is July 14, 2022. The projects must be completed by October 31, 2023 at the latest.

A total of EUR 3,584,738 is available. 

