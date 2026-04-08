Northern Bucharest Expands: The A0 – Otopeni Terminal 2 Connection Reshapes the Area’s Residential Map

News from Companies

Northern Bucharest is entering a new phase of transformation that will redefine not only mobility, but also the logic of real estate investment. The infrastructure project promoted by the National Road Investment Company, which will connect the A0 Ring Motorway to the future Terminal 2 of Henri Coandă International Airport, marks the beginning of a paradigm shift for the entire area.

Although it spans only 2.55 kilometers, its impact is significant. The road will directly connect the airport, the A0 motorway, and the Tunari area, reducing travel time from 20 minutes to just 2 minutes. Naturally, this new infrastructure project is essential for Terminal 2, bringing a much-needed level of predictability to the entire market.



This new mobility axis will inevitably shift the center of interest from Pipera toward Tunari. Until now, residential development has been constrained by infrastructure limitations and dependence on a few heavily congested arteries. Going forward, direct access to the A0 and proximity to the airport will become defining criteria in property valuation. In this context, Tunari can no longer be seen as merely an extension of the city, but rather as a rapidly maturing area with strong potential for accelerated value growth.



Within this new framework, projects such as Nusco Green Homes gain strategic relevance. Their positioning in close proximity to both the A0 connection and the airport translates into long-term value appreciation, while the improved accessibility significantly enhances overall traffic flows.



According to Vlad Musteață, CEO of North Bucharest Investments, this shift is already visible among investors: “We are seeing a clear repositioning of interest toward Tunari, and we strongly believe that properties in this area will experience significant value increases.”



The effects will not be limited to new developments. The entire residential ecosystem in the North will feel this shift, including the Fabrica de Glucoză – Dimitrie Pompeiu area, where projects such as Cloud9, Yacht Kid, or Prima Vista will indirectly benefit from reduced traffic congestion and improved connectivity to major infrastructure.



At the same time, developments in Tunari and surrounding areas—including master-planned projects and integrated communities—will become increasingly attractive to both end users and investors. Fast access to the airport, the motorway, and the northern business district creates a rare combination of functionality and positioning, capable of sustaining long-term price growth.



Traditionally, Bucharest’s residential market has been defined by proximity to the city center. In the new context, infrastructure becomes the dominant factor, and areas connected to major transport networks gain a superior status. In this sense, the A0 – Terminal 2 connection is not just a mobility project, but a catalyst accelerating the maturation of a new urban geography.

“The new road infrastructure in Northern Bucharest not only solves a traffic issue, but truly reshapes the residential map of the area. Existing projects here are strengthening their position, and one of the players who anticipated the potential of this area is Nusco, through its master-planned development Nusco Green Homes,” Musteață concludes.

*This is a press release