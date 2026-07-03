North Bucharest Investments Exceeds €100 Million in H1 2026 as Bucharest Surpasses 10,000 property transactions in June

News from Companies

The latest figures released by Romania's National Agency for Cadastre and Land Registration (ANCPI) confirm the continued strength of the country's residential real estate market, with Bucharest reinforcing its position as Romania's most dynamic property market.

A total of 10,398 property transactions were completed in Bucharest during June alone, maintaining the capital's status as the country's leading destination for homebuyers, investors and real estate developers.



Nationwide, 51,808 properties changed hands in June 2026, representing an increase of 1,494 transactions compared to May and 2,615 more than in the same month last year. The figures underline the market's resilience and sustained demand across Romania's major urban centres.



According to North Bucharest Investments, northern Bucharest continues to represent the capital's strongest residential investment hub, particularly across the premium and investment-driven segments.



Areas such as Herăstrău, Floreasca, Aviației, Pipera and Băneasa continue to attract both end-users and investors seeking long-term capital appreciation and stable returns. Ongoing infrastructure improvements, the expansion of major business districts, strong demand for high-quality residential developments and the limited availability of land in established locations continue to reinforce the area's long-term investment appeal.



Positive outlook for the second half of 2026



The latest ANCPI data indicates that Romania's residential market remains fundamentally stable, with demand for well-positioned properties continuing to perform strongly. June's results provide encouraging signals for the second half of the year, reflecting growing confidence among both homebuyers and investors in an increasingly mature market driven by quality, long-term value and sustainable growth.



North Bucharest Investments surpasses €100 million in H1 transaction volume



North Bucharest Investments' internal results mirror the positive market dynamics.



The company facilitated more than €14.5 million in residential transactions during June alone and surpassed €100 million in total transaction volume during the first half of 2026, further strengthening its position as one of Bucharest's most active residential real estate consultancies.



The company also continues to observe increasingly sophisticated purchasing behaviour, with buyers placing greater emphasis not only on price, but also on location, developer reputation, construction quality, energy efficiency, lifestyle amenities and long-term investment potential.



Another positive indicator supporting current market momentum is financing activity. During June, 32,663 mortgages were registered nationwide, including 6,297 in Bucharest, the highest volume recorded in the country.

Vlad Musteață, CEO of North Bucharest Investments, commented: “The latest ANCPI figures confirm what we experience every day in the market. Bucharest continues to be the driving force of Romania's residential sector, while the northern part of the city remains the country's leading investment destination. Surpassing €100 million in transaction volume during the first six months of the year reflects both our clients' confidence in our team and the sustained demand for high-quality residential developments in prime locations with strong long-term appreciation potential. We are witnessing an increasingly mature market where investment decisions are driven by value, quality and long-term fundamentals rather than price alone.”

Strong fundamentals support continued market growth



Against the backdrop of ongoing infrastructure investment, sustained demand from both domestic and international buyers and the resilience of Bucharest's premium residential segment, North Bucharest Investments expects market activity to remain strong throughout the second half of 2026.

“Northern Bucharest continues to attract the country's largest private investments, hosts the most developed business infrastructure and is home to some of Romania's highest-performing residential developments. We therefore expect the area to remain the primary beneficiary of investment activity in the months ahead,” Vlad Musteață added.

North Bucharest Investments is one of Romania's fastest-growing residential real estate consultancies, specialising in premium and investment properties across northern Bucharest. The company provides access to more than 4,000 properties and over 100 residential developments, working alongside approximately 80 leading developers, nearly 40% of whom are represented on an exclusive basis.



To provide buyers and investors with faster access to the market's best opportunities, North Bucharest Investments has developed Bucharest's first AI-powered residential real estate application. The platform features more than 1,400 completed properties alongside 100+ residential developments, offering intelligent tools such as AI Search, Property Tinder, personalised recommendations and real-time property alerts, enabling users to identify investment opportunities faster and make more informed decisions.



Download the North Bucharest app.



Winner of multiple national and international real estate awards, North Bucharest Investments is recognised for its expertise in residential investment advisory, developer representation and its contribution to the professionalisation of Romania's residential real estate market. Through its experienced team and one of the capital's most comprehensive residential portfolios, the company provides integrated solutions for investors, homebuyers and developers seeking long-term value and sustainable growth opportunities.



*This is a press release.