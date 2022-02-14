Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

BVB-listed fertilizers producer Norofert to invest EUR 2 mln this year

14 February 2022
BVB-listed Norofert, a producer of organic fertilizers and organic pesticides, estimates investments of about EUR 2 mln for 2022, Vlad Popescu, the CEO of Norofert, told Ziarul Financiar daily.

One of the company's ambitions is to produce the microorganisms it uses as raw material, he added.

The company has a market capitalization of RON 142 mln (EUR 28 mln).

The producer plans to invest in the farm in Zimnicea, which it took over last year, as it needs larger and more modern storage spaces in order to be able to earn better from the trading segment. The company currently operates storage capacities of 5,000 tons.

Some EUR 1.5 mln will be used for adding 8,000 tons of vertical storage capacities in metal silos and around 2,000 tons in warehouses with all the related systems needed to keep the crops for a longer period of time and thus trade them at a much better price. The rest of the money, up to EUR 2 mln, will be invested in irrigation systems.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

