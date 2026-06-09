Romania’s largest PV park, developed by Nofar, comes online

The 169 MW PV park in Romania at Iepuresti (Giurgiu County), fully owned (100%) by Nofar Energy, is operational and is moving into the commercial operation stage, the investor announced in a LinkedIn post cited by Economica.net. The facility will become the largest of this type developed in Romania at this time, and will be expanded to 400 MW – while larger projects are under construction.

Enery, an independent renewable energy producer in Central and Eastern Europe, on May 27 officially started work on the 761 MW photovoltaic park in Ogrezeni, Giurgiu, with 1,000 MWh of battery storage, which will become, upon completion, the largest hybrid power plant in Romania and one of the largest in Eastern Europe, according to e-nergia.ro.

Technically, Nofar’s Iepuresti project needs to pass some certification tests from the network operator before the connection certificate is issued and, then, the operating license from ANRE. Commercial operation will then begin.

This achievement represents a key pillar of Nofar’s expanded portfolio in Romania (850 MW of solar and 2.3 GWh of storage) and strengthens its position as a leading independent power producer (IPP) in Europe.

The facility is estimated to generate approximately EUR 19 million in revenue in the first year, with an EBITDA of approximately EUR 16 million according to Nofar.

“We are already in the advanced stages of integrating a large-scale energy storage system into the plant to maximise clean energy use and overall efficiency,” the company announced, speaking of further developments planned.

iulian@romania-insider.com