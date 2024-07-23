Real estate developer Nobis Group, owned by Marius Busu, will deliver by the end of this year the first phase of the luxury residential project Nobis Gardens, with a total estimated market value of EUR 28 million. The project will comprise 28 luxury villas close to Pipera Lake, and the second phase is set to be completed by mid-2025.

In addition, the developer plans to start, in 2025, the development of “a project with hundreds of apartments located in the Tineretului area,” real estate consultant SVN Romania announced.

Every villa within the Nobis Gardens has a ground floor, two floors, and net surfaces starting from 302 sqm. The buildings will also have terraces with areas between 72 and roughly 100 sqm, two indoor parking spaces, and a land plot free of construction of at least 300 sqm.

“The COVID-19 pandemic radically changed the preferences of home buyers: if villa projects could have been counted on the fingers before 2020, thousands of houses and villas are currently being completed in the city’s northern limitrophe areas, the increase being more than ten times. It is a market segment with very rapid development, and luxury projects, which offer large net areas and quick and easy access to prestigious schools and restaurants located in the northern areas of Bucharest, are the most attractive,” said Alexandru Pricop, managing partner within SVN Romania.

In 2025, Nobis Group intends to start the development of a project with several hundred apartments in the Tineretului-Vacaresti area of Bucharest. The project is currently in advanced stages of design.

