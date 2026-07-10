Events

Villages in Romania to host Night of Museums in August

10 July 2026

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The fourth edition of the Night of Museums in Villages, the event that shines a spotlight on museums and heritage collections in Romania's rural communities, will take place on 29 August.

This year, the event is expanding to six rural museum ecosystems with the addition of a new territory, namely Coronini, in Caraș-Severin county, the organizers announced. For the first time, the project will also launch an international artist residency program. Through these initiatives, the organizers aim to present a new perspective on the Romanian village, “not only as a place where traditions are preserved, but also as a space for contemporary creativity and cultural innovation.”

The call for cultural projects wishing to participate in this year's event is now open, with applications accepted until August 10. Museums, memorial houses, historic monuments, traditional craft workshops, private collections, and other cultural initiatives that contribute to preserving and promoting rural heritage can apply.

Last year, more than 140 venues across Romania and the Republic of Moldova opened their doors to visitors free of charge for this event.

(Photo: Ciolca/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
Events

Villages in Romania to host Night of Museums in August

10 July 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The fourth edition of the Night of Museums in Villages, the event that shines a spotlight on museums and heritage collections in Romania's rural communities, will take place on 29 August.

This year, the event is expanding to six rural museum ecosystems with the addition of a new territory, namely Coronini, in Caraș-Severin county, the organizers announced. For the first time, the project will also launch an international artist residency program. Through these initiatives, the organizers aim to present a new perspective on the Romanian village, “not only as a place where traditions are preserved, but also as a space for contemporary creativity and cultural innovation.”

The call for cultural projects wishing to participate in this year's event is now open, with applications accepted until August 10. Museums, memorial houses, historic monuments, traditional craft workshops, private collections, and other cultural initiatives that contribute to preserving and promoting rural heritage can apply.

Last year, more than 140 venues across Romania and the Republic of Moldova opened their doors to visitors free of charge for this event.

(Photo: Ciolca/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal

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