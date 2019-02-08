New owners bring EUR 42 mln to reshuffle Radisson Blu hotel in Bucharest

The new owners of the Radisson Blu - Park Inn hotel complex in Bucharest, investment funds Cerberus and Revetas Capital, have brought EUR 42 million for remodeling the complex on Calea Victoriei in downtown Bucharest. They paid EUR 169 mln to take over the complex in 2017.

Locally-registered investment vehicle Nemo Investment received an infusion of capital worth EUR 42 million in June, according to data from the Trade Registry. The money will be used for investments in the complex, according to Ziarul Financiar daily quoting sources in the market.

The complex includes the Radisson Blu Hotel, a five-star hotel with 487 rooms, and the newly renovated four-star Park Inn Hotel, with a capacity of 276 rooms, and 7,200 sqm of retail spaces.

