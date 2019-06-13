Radisson Blu hotel complex in Bucharest ups turnover by 3% in 2018

Bucuresti Turism, the company that owns the Radisson Blu-Park Inn hotel complex in downtown Bucharest, recorded a turnover of RON 152 million (EUR 32.5 million) in 2018, up by 3% compared to 2017, according to data from the Finance Ministry quoted by Ziarul Financiar. The net profit went down by about a quarter, however, to RON 15 million (EUR 3.2 million).

This year, the company could further increase its business, due to the steady flow of clients brought by the Romanian presidency of the EU Council in the first half of this year.

The hotel complex includes the Radisson Blu five-star hotel, with 487 rooms, and the Park Inn by Radisson apart-hotel, classified at four stars, which has 210 rooms. Investment funds Revetas Capital and Cerberus Capital Management bought the hotel complex from Israeli group Elbit Imaging, at the end of 2017, for EUR 169 million.

[email protected]