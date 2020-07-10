Sodexo Romania brings new expat CEO

Spaniard Manuel Fernandez Amezaga will take over as CEO of extra-salary benefits provider Sodexo Romania starting with November 2020.

He will replace Sven Marinus, who coordinated the process of digitalization of the extra-salary benefit vouchers offered by the company in Romania.

Manuel Fernandez Amezaga is a manager with more than 20 years’ experience, specialized in payment technologies. He joined Sodexo in 2010 and held leadership positions in Spain and Philippines working with private sector and Government authorities. During his tenure as a CEO of Sodexo Philippines he led the company on its digitalization journey, implementing numerous fintech solutions.

Sven Marinus has been appointed CEO of Sodexo Belgium and Luxemburg.

Sodexo Romania has gone through a process of transformation and digitalization of all its services and activities in the last three years. The company now offers the latest technologies in its field: online payment, mobile solutions - both Android (Sodexo Pay, a proprietary solutions), and iOS platforms (Apple Pay) - and integration with delivery platforms.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]